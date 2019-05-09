50 Cent’s Fans Freak Over News ‘Power’ Is Ending With Season 6: ‘Hate To See That Go’

The end is on the horizon. Starz announced the final 15 episodes of ‘Power,’ and fans let 50 Cent know that they’re taking the news hard — but the show’s universe isn’t done expanding.

Fans are sad to see 50 Cent go — but he’s not making his exit from television altogether. The 43-year-old executive producer and leading man in Power took to Twitter on May 9 to echo the big news: on Aug. 25, the sixth and final season of Power will air. Starz was the first to announce that the 15-episode season called “The Final Betrayal” will be the last, but this isn’t the endgame. “Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the ’Power’ story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin,” Starz’s President of Programming, Carmi Zlotnik, said in a press statement, obtained by HollywoodLife.

Starz confirmed that there are “a number of stories” the network wishes to continue and that the Power universe will “expand.” The show’s creator, Courtney Kemp, also teased these spin-off story lines: “We will follow some of your beloved ‘Power’ characters beyond the scope of the initial series. But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a ‘Power’ universe as unpredictable as the original.”

50 Cent also promised Twitter fans that he has “4 spin off shows coming,” so “don’t trip.” Still, fans were doing just that. Many fans replied with a variation of “Final season!?,” which one viewer emphasized with a GIF that read “Hell naw!” Another mourning fan tweeted, “Sucks it’s not coming on until August 25th and sucks even more that it is the last season.” A third fan reiterated these sentiments, tweeting, “Don’t play with me I am emotionally invested in that show. Im not ready 😩!!!!!” One viewer tried to stay optimistic: “Well that helps soften the blow.. dammm Power is the shyt, hate to see that go, but excited for the spinoffs!😁😎”

Why would this be the final season of power 🥴🥴 — Mohni (@kamohni) May 9, 2019

Soooo 50 cent just said this is the final season of power and in all honestly about to cry……. — lil mimi. (@iamsamiria) May 9, 2019

50 is making the last season count. The executive producer and Grammy-winning rapper is making his directorial debut for episode 603, and even compared the last leg of episodes to the most popular show currently airing on television. “Power Season 6 is gonna blow you away, GAME OF THRONES ain’t got S**T ON ME.😆,” the actor also tweeted. You hear that, Jon Snow!?