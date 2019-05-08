Jonathan Van Ness Spills Deets On His Epic Meeting With AOC In DC: ‘It Was Awe-Inspiring’

Celebs fan-girl, too! ‘Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness opened up about meeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in an interview with HollywoodLife!

Jonathan Van Ness is an icon in his own right, but he looks at NY Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as an absolute changemaker! “I really look up to her so much,” the Queer Eye favorite revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife at the GLAAD Media Awards in NYC. The grooming expert opened up about meeting with the congresswoman with the rest of his cast, calling it “so inspiring.” “Right now, it’s all about the Equality Act, which we spent much time talking about,” JVN said. “It would reopen the Civil Rights Act for the first time to include LGBTQ protections at the federal level.”

He continued, “She also introduced us to some of her fellow congresspeople who were just really incredible and doing so much work to advocate for the people in their districts, it was very awe-inspiring to just be there. Very beautiful.” Jonathan called AOC “someone who has really shown what’s possible with the personal passion,” saying, ” I really look up to her so much, so to be able to share that space with her was really incredible, as well.”

JVN shared his GLAAD Media Awards red carpet moment with fan-favorite hero Jess Guilbeaux, who received her makeover on season 3! “My experience was great. It was life-changing,” Jess enthused to HollywoodLife at the event. “The cool thing is that I can be that voice now that I needed when I was down and wasn’t as confident in myself. I can get the narrative out that there is a queer, black woman out there who came from a lot of struggles and things in her way, and she’s here and smiling, and happy.” The young woman, who Janelle Monae deemed her ‘personal hero’ after her episode, added, giggling, “It’s come from within… and little bit of help.”

Jonathan also spoke about his ongoing tour, which he performed at the one and only Radio City Music Hall! “It was the most incredible experience of my life. I can’t believe it happened, still,” he beamed. “It was kind of a blur… But it was so incredible and such an honor to be on that stage. It was so inspiring and I can’t believe that happened still!” Watch our full interview from the GLAAD Media Awards with JVN and Jess, above!