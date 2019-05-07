‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Says She ‘Doesn’t Regret’ Her Fight With Lisa Vanderpump

Kyle Richards admitted that she took a ‘risk’ by confronting Lisa Vanderpump earlier this season on ‘RHOBH’, but despite what had transpired, she doesn’t regret doing so.

When the ladies went camping during the May 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards opened up about a recent “risk” she took, when confronting Lisa Vanderpump earlier this season. Obviously, she was referring to their highly-publicized friendship-ending fight that aired a few weeks back, but what was interesting to hear Kyle say this week was that she had no regrets about what she said to Lisa. “I don’t regret wanting to go there and have that conversation, I [only] regret the outcome,” Kyle told the other ladies. And then, Dorit revealed that she still didn’t understand why Lisa was so mad at her, but Teddi explained that it was because Lisa was “originally” mad at her, and the entire Puppygate setup was her “punishment” for trading off a dog she had adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

Once Erika rejoined the group, following an intense massage, she told the ladies how she feels about the entire LVP situation. “I only care about the women that are at this table. You want to be an asshole? Go be a f***ing asshole. But as far as I’m concerned, I care about the women in this group — the women that show up. I want to be friends with people that are easy to get along with, that don’t keep score, that don’t move chess pieces around on a board, that don’t try to make themselves look great and you look sh**ty. I never have bought it, I never will buy it, that’s how I feel. The end,” she explained.

Kyle then continued, “I don’t have any guilt. I just feel like at times I miss her. I’d like her to be here with us laughing, and she’s not.” But Teddi reminded her, “That’s [Lisa]’s choice. That’s her choice.”

Dorit then started saying, “She’s given me a fate accompli. And she’s made it very clear,” before Erika interjected and said, “Oh, Dorit. Your life will be just fine without that s***.” Bye. Sorry — but not really.” And all the ladies burst out into laughter.

