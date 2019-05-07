Interview
George Clooney Gushes Over His Prankster Twins: ‘They Put Peanut Butter On Shoes, To Look Like Poo’

George Clooney 'Today Show' May 2019
George Clooney’s twins, Ella and Alexander, are ‘already doing pranks’ ahead of their 2nd birthday! The actor revealed what it’s like at home with his little ones and wife, Amal, who he praised in a new interview!

George Clooney, 57, who’s known for his playful pranks within his star-studded inner circle, admitted that he has two little pranksters of his own in twins, Ella and Alexander. “They’re happy kids. They laugh a lot. They do pranks already,” he proudly told TODAY‘s Savannah Guthrie in an interview that aired May 7. George stopped by the morning show to promote his new Hulu series, Catch-22. “They put, like, peanut butter on their shoes, so that it looks like poo-poo on their shoes and stuff,” he shared of the twins, laughing. “They think that’s funny.”

The actor explained that although Ella and Alexander will turn 2 next month, “they’re not [in the] terrible twos” stage. In fact, he gushed over how funny the twins are, adding that their personalities are polar opposites. “They really come out with the personalities that they’re born with. My daughter will be like, ‘Sit down!’ and [Alexander] will sit down,” he explained, laughing. “They’re just completely different personalities and they’re fun and smart. They already can … do all their ABCs in Italian and in English, and I can’t do that — in English!”

The actor and wife Amal Clooney, 41, an international human rights lawyer, wed in 2014, They welcomed the twins on June 6, 2017. George, who was known as one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor’s, went on to  praise his wife. “She’s taking ISIS to court for the first time anybody’s taking ISIS to court,” he said. “She’s working on trying to get the Reuters journalists out of Myanmar. She’s doing all that, and she’s also an incredible mom, like, an incredible mom — and a pretty great wife too,” the  two-time Oscar winner said, adding, “So, I feel like I hit the jackpot.”

George & Amal Clooney & their twins

George and Amal Clooney out with twins, Ella and Alexander. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)