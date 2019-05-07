Brad Pitt Responds Directly When He’s Asked If He’ll Get back Together With Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt has finally addressed those Jennifer Aniston dating rumors head on. When asked if he’ll ever rekindle his romance with his ex-wife, the dad-of-six gave the perfect response.

Brad Pitt, 55, has finally answered the question that has been on everyone’s lips ever since he split from his first wife Jennifer Aniston in 2005. On May 3 a cheeky paparazzo captured the dad-of-six out and about in Los Angeles, California, according to CNN. As Brad walked to his car, the man asked him, “I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?”

Brad didn’t flinch and he didn’t wave the photographer away either. Instead, he just kept on going into his car and brushed it off by saying, “Oh my God.” He even jovially told the paparazzo, “All right, have a good one.”

The question of whether or not Brad and Jen will reunite reached fever pitch in February after the actor was spotted going into the former Friends star’s 50th birthday party in Los Angeles on Feb. 9. Paparazzi snapped Brad walking into the star-studded bash wearing a flat cap. Fourteen years after their divorce the former couple proved that there were no bad feelings between them and celebrated Jennifer’s milestone surrounded by a host of stars, including Brad’s ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow, 46.

It’s understandable that devoted fans of Brad and Jen are clamoring for them to reunite given that they’re now both single after splitting from their respective spouses. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor has been going through a bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie, 43, the mother of his six children. Together they are parents to Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12 and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s two-year marriage to actor Justin Theroux, 47, ended in 2017. As for whether or not she is dating, or intends to anytime soon, the June/July 2019 Harper’s Bazaar cover girl told the magazine that she has “zero time” and it’s not one of her “priorities.” “I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out…” she said.