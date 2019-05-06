Selena Gomez Returns To Disneyland For A Fun-Filled Day With Friends — See Pics

Selena Gomez spent a day frolicking in Disneyland with some of her closest friends on May 5, but as fans may remember the brunette beauty and her ex, Justin Bieber, enjoyed a day at the theme park just years ago!

Selena Gomez, 26, rang in Cinco de Mayo at the “Happiest Place on Earth” with a group of her closest pals. The “Good For You” singer had a fun-filled day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on May 5 and shared several photos on her Instagram Stories surrounded by some of her closest friends including BFF Theresa Marie Mingus. The gal pals were also joined by Brandon Paris, Melanie Davis, Sully, and Jared Kyle.

The Texas-born beauty hit up the Golden State amusement park and playfully posed at several iconic locations within the property. She was even spotted cozying up to a male friend on the Toy Story Midway Mania ride and having a ball with a female friend on a roller coaster. Selena went for a low-key look in a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and matching baseball cap. She looked stunning as ever with minimal makeup that showed off her natural beauty. Theresa got in on the fun and re-posted one of the group photos, adding the humorous caption: “Soooo last night we walked 6 miles at Disney lol my feet hurt still.”

The former Disney star was all smiles after spending the past year working on herself. Selena took to Instagram in Sept. 2018 and shared a stunning selfie while announcing to her 149 million followers that she was “taking a break” from social media. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi,” she wrote.

And as fans may remember, Selena is a huge Disneyland fan after she was spotted with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber, 25, at Disneyland for a romantic Valentine’s Day celebration in 2012. Although Justin is now married to Hailey Baldwin, 22, Selena appears to have moved on and is focused on her partnership with Coach, Puma, and on her new music!