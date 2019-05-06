Sarah Paulson Wears Black Bow Tie Dress & Champagne Purse At Met Gala 2019

Sarah Paulson kept up her tradition of looking incredible at the Met Gala – this year she wowed in a black bow tie dress!

Sarah Paulson, 44, showed off her amazing fashion sense at the 2019 Met Gala. The American Horror Story actress showed up in a black dress, but elevated it, making sure she was in line with the theme of this year’s gala. Sarah didn’t miss a beat with “Camping: Notes on Fashion,” which was evident through her entire look. This wasn’t her first Met Gala, and she showed that she definitely knows what she’s doing on the red carpet!

Sarah’s black dress featured a massive vertical bow tie. The middle of the bow tie cinched at her waist, and the bottom portion of the bow tie had the “clip” part of a usual, normal-sized bow tie. Her dress was one-shouldered, and she tucked her hand into a pocket in her dress as she posed for photos. The star accessorized with a champagne purse, which we loved. She also wore dangling silver earrings.

Sarah’s makeup was stunning – she wore a silver, dark eyeshadow look with a light pink lipstick. She pulled her hair back for the look, making sure her face, dress, and accessories took full attention.

At the 2018 Met Gala, Sarah wore a turtleneck and long-sleeved stunning white gown. The year prior, Sarah she rocked a long-sleeved blue dress with black-and-red feathering at the bottom of her sleeves and dress. Sarah made headlines when she freaked out upon seeing Madonna, 60, in front of her on the carpet. We don’t blame the actress – we’d freak out if we saw pop music royalty in person, too!

A few years earlier, in 2014, Sarah wore a beautiful long-sleeved green gown and a short bob cut. We’ve loved her fashion choices at the big event of the year, and that didn’t change this year! We hope she has a fabulous night at the event inside – maybe she’ll fangirl over someone this year, too!