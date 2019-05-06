Lily Collins Rocks ‘Campy’ White Dress & Purple Eyeshadow At Met Gala 2019

Lily Collins is an evergreen fave of ours on the Met Gala red carpet, and she won our hearts in 2019, as well!

Lily Collins, 30, looked beautiful at the Met Gala this year. The star attended the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a gorgeous design that reflected the exhibit’s opening for “Camp: Notes On Fashion” perfectly. The actress, who recently starred in new movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile which was released on Netflix on May 3, has been a chameleon on the Met Gala carpet for years. And this year, she transformed yet again to be absolutely “campy!”

Lily wore a high-low white dress with a ruffled coat on top. It featured puffy sleeves, and went all the way down to the floor. She walked in black high heels. The actress had her hair puffed up, which was held back in a white headband. Her hair look was completed with little flower petals throughout.

Her makeup was bold: Lily had on lilac eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, and big eyelashes. She balanced that out with a light pink blush, and equally-light pink lipstick. She finished the outfit with green earrings and a green statement necklace.

The star attended the 2015 Met Gala in a floral white skirt and a sheer black top. She had a pixie cut back then, and stood taller in strappy black high heels. In 2017, Lily made a statement with her strapless black corset top and puffy pink tulle skirt. She wore a dark lipstick and a black bob haircut. At last year’s Met Gala, Lily kept the Catholic theme by wearing a halo hairpiece and a black-and-white off-the-shoulder top.

We loved Lily’s looks in the past, and we were absolutely pleased with her fashion decisions this year, too. We hope the actress had a fun night at the event, and can’t wait to see her next red carpet look!