Lena Dunham Wears Pink Mini Dress & Black Rubber Gloves To Met Gala 2019

Lena Dunham always is unapologetically herself on the red carpet, and the Met Gala 2019 was no different! We loved her “campy” look!

At this point, Lena Dunham, 32, is an industry veteran when it comes to red carpets. She’s been doing this for years – she started Girls way back in 2012, and has been making her red carpet mark ever since. Furthermore, this Met Gala will be her seventh one! The Camping writer made sure to stick with the theme, “Camping: Notes on Fashion,” in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibit opening.

Lena walked the carpet with friend Jemima Kirke, 34. The duo wore mini dresses and long, black rubber gloves on their arms. Lena wore a pink sleeveless mini dress that read, “RUBBERIST” in red letters, with an image of rubber gloves. She wore her hair slicked back, and held a large blue jeweled purse.

The back of her dress featured a large, pink bow. She finished her look with black-and-red mini heels. This whole looked just screamed “camp” to us!

At last year’s Met Gala, Lena wore a gold dress with ruffles. In 2017, Lena rocked a one-shouldered pink-and-black design with her hair in an updo. In 2016, Lena wore a simple black tuxedo and faced backlash after assuming Odell Beckham Jr, 26, was judging her body and outfit.

“I was sitting next to Odell Beckham Jr., and it was so amazing because it was like he looked at me and he determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards,” Lena said in an interview with Amy Schumer, 37, in Lenny Letter. “He was like: ‘That’s a marshmallow. That’s a child. That’s a dog.’ It wasn’t mean. He just seemed confused.” Lena later apologized for her confusion and assumptions in an Instagram post.

We hope she has a fun night at the gala – we loved her look this year, and think she totally nailed the theme.