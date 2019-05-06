Emma Stone’s Jumpsuit Packs A Serious Amount of Sparkles At The Met Gala

Emma Stone fit right in amid the big hair, big embellishments and big glitz at the 2019 Met Gala — and yet she still managed to stand out in her red carpet outfit.

Camp was the dress code, and Emma Stone, 30, responded in a flashy jumpsuit coated in silver sequins. The Louis Vuitton piece was like a disco ball against the 2019 Met Gala’s pink carpet, and so the La La Land star was still easy to pick out amid all the fun colors, patterns and volume that swarmed The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. Susan Montag herself, who penned the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” essay that served as the gala’s inspiration, would be proud.

Emma’s Met Gala gown falls in line with the number of red carpet outfits she has already worn for the 2019 Award Season. She wowed in scalloped silver details on a blush pink dress for the Golden Globes, qualified for our “Best Dressed” list at the Critics’ Choice Awards, sparkled in gold at the SAG Awards, and shimmered even more thanks to a generous layering of sequins on her Louis Vuitton gown at the Oscars — yes, this isn’t her first rodeo with a shiny LV piece!

Emma has come a long way since accepting her first invite from Anna Wintour in 2011. For her debut at the Met Gala, the actress opted for a modest column dress from Lanvin, with an equally safe print (florals). Her couture pieces evolved into more daring cuts and colors over the years, just like her movie roles — a red bubble mini dress covered in 3D flowers by Alber Elbaz in 2012, a two-toned set at the 2014 gala, and a Greek gown cinched with a rose-laden corset in 2016 are just a few examples.

The red-headed beauty set the bar especially high at last year’s Costume Institute Gala, where she was the image of elegance in a plunging navy gown dripping in gold chains and accents. We dare say the bar is now just out of reach, after seeing the photo above!