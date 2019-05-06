Cara Delevingne Stuns In A Rainbow Romper Outfit & Banana Hat At Met Gala 2019

The model completely owned that red carpet. Cara Delevingne showed us all how the Met Gala is done in gorgeous rainbow stripes!

This isn’t her first rodeo. At Cara Delevingne’s whopping eighth Met Gala, the model, 26, completely wowed us with her on-theme take for “Camping: Notes on Fashion.” The multi-hyphenate walked the red carpet, with the event co-hosted by her old friend Harry Styles, 25, and she looked absolutely incredible. Her look greatly differed from her Met Gala ensembles of the past.

This year, Cara wore a rainbow romper with puffed out sleeves. The romper was see-through, with her wearing glitter pasties to cover part of her chest, and nude underwear on the bottom. She had the rainbow horizontal lines continue down her legs, as well, and she rocked platform heels with vertical rainbow stripes on them. The rainbow motif could have been an homage to her sexuality – Cara is out and proud as a bisexual person.

Cara had a single horizontal orange stripe across the center of her face, and she wore a blue choker necklace, as well. The star had her blonde hair up in a long ponytail, and she also had on a large amount of earrings and rings, and horizontally-striped rainbow nails, too. Her headpiece featured mouths, a fried egg, bananas, eyeballs, and fingers. Cara also held onto a rainbow stick as she walked the pink carpet.

Cara shared a series of photos on Instagram on May 1, featuring her variety of Met Gala looks throughout the years. Cara captioned her pics, “It’s nearly that time of year again… which look is your favorite???? #metball.” She shared pictures from her very first Met Gala, which she attended with Douglas Booth, 26. At her first one, Cara wore a satin and lace dress with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

Her photos featured other Met Gala ensembles, including a black dress she wore, her black crop top with white pants look while bumping into Rihanna, 31, and more. We loved what Cara did with the theme this year, and we hope she has a fabulous time inside the event!