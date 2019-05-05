Amber Portwood Is ‘Heartbroken’ For Jenelle Evans After David Eason Kills Her Dog

Amber Portwood hopes Jenelle Evans ‘makes the right decision’ with husband David Eason after he shot and killed her dog Nugget.

Poor Nugget! It’s been a rough week for Teen Mom fans after David Eason shot and killed his wife Jenelle Evans‘ dog Nugget; now, one of her fellow MTV personalities, Amber Portwood, has voiced her own thoughts on the upsetting situation. “Omg I can’t even read anymore details about this horrible incident that happened to Janelles poor dog!” the 28-year-old reality star tweeted on Friday, May 3, alongside a prayer hand emoji. “Ugh heartbroken seriously…I hope she makes the right decision.”

Amber isn’t the only celebrity who has spoken out about this horrific incident. On May 3, E! News shared an Instagram post with information from the site’s report claiming there is currently an investigation into the death of Nugget underway. Celebrities then took to the comments section to share their reactions. Kaley Cuoco was happy David was being investigated, writing, “THANK GOD!! Horrific nasty human,” while Katherine McPhee voiced similar sentiments, commenting, “Finally” with the prayer hands emoji.

After the incident, Jenelle took to her Instagram story to address some of the rumors about the incident and revealed divorce isn’t completely out of the question. “I am not afraid to death of anyone or anything right now… I’m heartbroken. Stop writing lies about me. Yes marriage is up in the air at this point. I have only been away from home because I’m still hurt and upset. Please please stop,” she said.

Omg I can't even read anymore details about this horrible incident that happened to Janelles poor dog! ugh😰 heartbroken seriously…I hope she makes the right decision🙏 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) May 3, 2019

She also confirmed that her dog’s death wasn’t a stunt after TMZ reported that Animal Services stopped by her home. “No one came to my house yesterday at all. If anything I spoke to the chief so ask him what I said,” she wrote. “[TMZ is] also saying that my dog dying is a publicity stunt… are you f***ing kidding me?”