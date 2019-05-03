‘The Last Summer’s Jacob Latimore Reveals Why ‘We Always Need’ Teen Movies Like This

‘The Last Summer’ is now streaming on Netflix. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jacob Latimore about why this teen rom-com is so important, his character, and more.

Your next Netflix obsession has arrived. The Last Summer follows a group of teenagers who come together during the summer before they head off to college. Jacob Latimore stars alongside KJ Apa, Maia Mitchell, Halston Sage, Tyler Posey, and more in the new Netflix film. HollywoodLife talked with Jacob EXCLUSIVELY at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles about what stood out about the role of Alec.

“I think it is just fun to relate to people on a really grounded level where it’s about these characters going through a transition stage,” Jacob told HL. “We all go through some transition stage in our lives. Each level creates or requires a newer version of us but especially that high school going into college and that young adult going into adulthood phase, so I think for me it was a film I wanted to dive into because I have done a lot of big drama films and very heavy and intense things. I wanted to do something with my peers and other TV stars to create one movie and just come together and be on a really grounded level. I think that is what people are going to take away from this film. You know, some people find their first love in high school and friendships grow apart. It happens every day so we always need these type of films. They don’t always like to make them but for me, I had to get one under my belt!”

Teen movies are having a resurgence lately and Jacob thinks it’s important to continue having movies like The Last Summer. “Not only can our peers can relate to it, but the later generation can and the early generations can as well,” Jacob continued. “There is a lot of pressure for high school kids I feel like. Some people don’t know what they want to do yet. And that is OK. So it’s cool to see others going through that.”

As for his favorite teen rom-com of all-time? Jacob couldn’t pick just one. “I think the one I most recently watched was To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. That was actually a really good movie!” He also added that he loves 10 Things I Hate About You. “Aspects of those films are saturated through this film so it was dope to be a part of one,” Jacob said.