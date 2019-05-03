Johnny Galecki, 43, & GF Alaina Meyer, 21, Expecting 1st Child Together: We’re ‘Over The Moon’

Just as Johnny Galecki’s saying goodbye to his role as Leonard Hofstadter on the ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ the actor is saying hello to a whole new life – as a first time dad.

Johnny Galecki, 43, and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer, 21, are going to become parents. The couple revealed their exciting news on May 3 on the Big Bang Theory star’s Instagram page. Next to a couple of photos of them – a selfie and a pic of them hugging on the beach – he posted their joint statement about the happy development. “We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” the statement read.

The caption went on to say, “We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Fans were thrilled by the news, posting congratulations. But one of Johnny’s followers wondered why they would announce the news publicly then ask for privacy. “Why would you put it on Instagram if you wanted privacy?” the person wrote. “And congratulations.” Johnny spotted the question and quickly replied, within one hour of popping up the announcement. “Fair question,” he wrote. “We got word that the news had been leaked and going to be released eminently and wanted to announce in our own words.”

Peppered throughout the congratulatory messages, fans noted the symbolism of his upcoming fatherhood coming as his 12-year run on The Big Bang Theory is ending. “Congratulations, Johnny,” one person wrote. “You deserve your privacy in this beautiful time in your life as you welcome your new child. What a wonderful way to transition from 12 years of one family to a new one.”

News broke that Johnny and Alaina were dating in September 2018. The couple became Instagram official on Sept. 17 when he posted a photo of them staring lovingly at each other. Over on her Instagram page on May 3, Alaina confirmed the baby news by sharing the same selfie that Johnny posted but adding a message of her own. “So happy to announce that we are having a baby!” she wrote. “There couldn’t be a better blessing in the world for us and we are over the moon happy.”

She added, “We appreciate as much privacy in this time as we are celebrating with close friends and family, and we are happy to share the news with you.” Congrats!