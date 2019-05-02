Miss North Carolina Wins Miss USA 2019: Cheslie Kryst Takes Home The Crown

Another Miss USA has been crowned. After an incredible pageant full of amazing women, Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst was announced as the winner of Miss USA 2019.

Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst, 28, is your new Miss USA. The new winner was crowned by previous winner Sarah Rose Summers at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino’s Theatre in Reno, Nevada, on May 2. The first runner-up was Miss New Mexico and the second runner-up was Miss Oklahoma. The competition started out with 51 contestants and then narrowed down to the top 15. Following the swimsuit competition, the top 10 were announced and then top 5 after the evening gown competition.

Cheslie is a full-time attorney. She earned her law degree and MBA from Wake Forest University in North Carolina and graduated cum laude with a Bachelor’s degree from the Honors College at the University of South Carolina. Cheslie was a Division I athlete at USC. She competed on the track and field team. In addition to being an attorney, she also runs the blog White Collar Glam, which provides workwear fashion inspiration and resources for women.

The top 3 came down to Miss North Carolina, Miss Oklahoma, and Miss New Mexico. The gorgeous ladies were then able to give their “final word.” They were asked what one word they would use to describe their generation and why. Before the winner was announced, the top 3 took their final walk on stage.

The Miss USA selection committee was comprised of an all-female panel that helped select the winner while overseeing both the preliminary and final rounds. The new format allowed the selection committee to understand what each contestant wants to pursue both personally and professionally. The selection committee included entrepreneur and Reno mayor Hillary Schieve; former Chief Marketing Officer of COVERGIRL Ukonwa Ojo; founder and CEO of PowerwomenTV Amy Palmer; executive vice president of Feld Entertainment Nicole Feld; CEO and co-founder of The Superfan Company Kim Kaupe; entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Miss Virginia USA 1994 Pat Smith; Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters; and Miss Universe 2001 Denise Quinones.