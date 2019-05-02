Nikki Bella ‘Excited To Start Next Chapter’ As She Makes Her House Feel Like ‘Home’ For BF Artem

Nikki Bella is the proud owner of two homes, and she’s making sure there’s room for Artem Chigvintsev, we’ve learned exclusively.

Nikki Bella is ready to start the next chapter of her life, and she’s doing it with someone special by her side. Nikki just bought not one, but two houses, and her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, is doing everything he can to give her a hand. Apparently, Artem isn’t just good at dancing; the Dancing With The Stars pro has a knack for decorating and renovation! “Nikki loves being able to bounce ideas off of Artem,” a source close to the WWE star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s happy to make this home her own. Though Artem won’t be sharing it with her, he’ll be over constantly when he can, of course.”

Nikki revealed on Instagram that she was building a home in Los Angeles, which was one of her lifelong dreams. She called herself “the luckiest girl in the world” while surveying the progress. Owning her own house has always been one of her goals, the source told us, and now she gets to call two places home! “She’s still in the process of putting the finishing touches on her new LA home and she’s really excited about having her own place in Arizona, too,” the source told us. “She can’t wait to decorate it and to live so close to her twin sister, Brie. She plans on being over there and seeing Birdie [Brie’s daughter, her niece] as much as she can.”

Her relationship with Artem is going strong. While they’re trying to keep things fun and casual right now, they’re head over heels for each other! The Total Bellas star gushed about her guy on the April 24 episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast. “He’s an amazing cook, he’s an amazing lover,” she said. “He does work around the house, and he has great legs. Like the source told us, “Nikki is really excited to start this next chapter of her life” with her home, and with Artem.