Evening Gowns: See The Most Gorgeous Dresses From 2019 Miss USA Contestants

There were so many gorgeous evening gowns at the 2019 Miss USA competition in Reno Tahoe on May 2 & you could see all of the fabulous dresses here.

The 2019 Miss USA competition is officially here and women from all 50 states are all competing for the crown at the Grand Theatre at the Grand Casino Resort in Reno Tahoe, Nevada on May 2. All of the stunning ladies put their most fashionable foot forward when they modeled their evening gowns and each one was better than the next. One thing’s for sure when it came to this year’s dresses — there was a ton of sparkles and sequins.

Some of our favorite evening gowns of the night came from Miss Washington, Evelyn Clark, who donned a sleeveless sheer bedazzled gown completely embroidered in pink and blue flowers with intricate beading and a plunging neckline. Miss Virginia, Courtney Lynne Smits, looked like a supermodel in a one-shoulder white and silver sequin gown with a plunging thigh-high slit on the side, showing off her insanely long, lean legs.

Miss South Dakota, Abigail Merschman, looked flawless in an off-the-shoulder red beaded gown with a sweetheart neckline that showed off ample cleavage and a plunging thigh-high slit, while Miss South Carolina, MaKenzie Divina, also chose to wear red when she donned a stunning sequin strapless gown with a tight bodice and a high slit, showing off her legs. Miss Wyoming, Addison Treesh, opted for an emerald green gown featuring a v-neckline and intricate beading and sequins across the entire frock, while the back of the dress featured a long sheer tulle train. Click through the gallery to see all of the gorgeous evening gowns from Miss USA 2019.

This year’s Miss USA is hosted by Vanessa, 38, and Nick Lachey, 45, and will be aired live on FOX. The two-hour event will have eight women on the judging panel, including Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 2017 Miss Universe winner, as well as other business owners. The event of course, concludes with Miss USA 2018, Sarah Rose Summers, crowning her replacement.