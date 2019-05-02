Justin Bieber Admits He’s ‘Wallowing In Sadness’ Amid New Feud With Eminem — See Emotional Message

Justin Bieber exposed his vulnerable side by admitting that people have ‘betrayed’ him. The heavy words arrived after Justin scolded Eminem for putting down new rappers.

Justin Bieber, 25, was in his feels on May 2 — even more so after he chided Eminem, 46, the day prior. “Don’t stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win,” the “Sorry” singer began in a lengthy message on Instagram, shared alongside an equally melancholic black-and-white selfie. He devoted a large part of the caption to his Christian faith, but admitted that he’s been feeling down: “I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes [sic] about the the people who have betrayed me.”

The pop star ended the caption on a high note, as he gushed about his love for God: “He loves and forgives you and welcomes you into his arms every time you mess He is a perfect and loving god who adores you!” You can read the full message below. Given his strong faith, Justin has been all about spreading the love — so Eminem’s new track, “The Ringer,” didn’t fly so well with JB, since Eminem slammed mumble rappers (i.e. Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane) for spewing “mumbo jumbo.” Eminem’s track dropped in Aug. 2018, but the Biebs offered his critique months later on his Instagram Story on May 1: “I just like Em’s flow but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap he just doesn’t understand it.”

Eminem was simply amused by the slap on the wrist. “Eminem really doesn‘t care how Bieber feels about his flow and laughed when he saw what Justin wrote about him online,” a source close to the seasoned rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, and pointed out that Eminem’s shade isn’t only reserved for mumble rap: “Em is not crazy about Justin‘s music, it ain’t for him, so he doesn‘t care how he feels about him or who he disses.”

Justin has been vocal on social media as of late, as he pleaded with fans to “please stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing” on April 26. The request came after fans noticed that Justin’s online search history listed Selena Gomez’s “Taki Taki” music video, and he clarified that his ex’s video automatically played after he and Hailey Baldwin, 22, watched Justin’s Coachella performance.