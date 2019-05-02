Justin Bieber Admits He’s ‘Wallowing In Sadness’ Amid New Feud With Eminem — See Emotional Message
Justin Bieber exposed his vulnerable side by admitting that people have ‘betrayed’ him. The heavy words arrived after Justin scolded Eminem for putting down new rappers.
Justin Bieber, 25, was in his feels on May 2 — even more so after he chided Eminem, 46, the day prior. “Don’t stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win,” the “Sorry” singer began in a lengthy message on Instagram, shared alongside an equally melancholic black-and-white selfie. He devoted a large part of the caption to his Christian faith, but admitted that he’s been feeling down: “I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes [sic] about the the people who have betrayed me.”
The pop star ended the caption on a high note, as he gushed about his love for God: “He loves and forgives you and welcomes you into his arms every time you mess He is a perfect and loving god who adores you!” You can read the full message below. Given his strong faith, Justin has been all about spreading the love — so Eminem’s new track, “The Ringer,” didn’t fly so well with JB, since Eminem slammed mumble rappers (i.e. Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane) for spewing “mumbo jumbo.” Eminem’s track dropped in Aug. 2018, but the Biebs offered his critique months later on his Instagram Story on May 1: “I just like Em’s flow but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap he just doesn’t understand it.”
Eminem was simply amused by the slap on the wrist. “Eminem really doesn‘t care how Bieber feels about his flow and laughed when he saw what Justin wrote about him online,” a source close to the seasoned rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, and pointed out that Eminem’s shade isn’t only reserved for mumble rap: “Em is not crazy about Justin‘s music, it ain’t for him, so he doesn‘t care how he feels about him or who he disses.”
View this post on Instagram
Don’t stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win..god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind! I havent believed the truth about myself I haven’t believed I am loved I haven’t believed I am forgiven it’s a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes about the the people who have betrayed me. Jesus has given me freedom and the persuit of getting to know his character is never ending. Gods character never changes he is the same yesterday now and forever. He is always good!. I won’t be afraid to be vulnerable before him.. his power is made strong in our weakness. God isn’t afraid of your pain and your brokenness he actually welcomes it. Come to me all who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest! these are words from Jesus! There is hope and it’s in him.!! He loves and cares for you! For god so loved the world that he gave his only son so that whoever believes him wont die but have eternal life! You are that whoever and he accepts you as you are!! He loves and forgives you and welcomes you into his arms every time you mess He is a perfect and loving god who adores you!
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on
Justin has been vocal on social media as of late, as he pleaded with fans to “please stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing” on April 26. The request came after fans noticed that Justin’s online search history listed Selena Gomez’s “Taki Taki” music video, and he clarified that his ex’s video automatically played after he and Hailey Baldwin, 22, watched Justin’s Coachella performance.