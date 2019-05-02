Eminem ‘Laughed’ At Justin Bieber’s Diss & Doesn’t Care How The Singer Feels About Him: ‘He’s Not Scared’

After Justin Bieber dissed Eminem by saying he ‘doesn’t understand’ modern rap, HollywoodLife learned just how Slim Shady felt about the scathing remark.

It appears that Eminem, 46, could care less about Justin Bieber’s May 1 shade-filled Instagram message about him. A source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that he actually laughed at the diss. “Eminem really doesn‘t care how Bieber feels about his flow and laughed when he saw what Justin wrote about him online,” our source shared. “Em is not crazy about Justin‘s music, it ain’t for him, so he doesn‘t care how he feels about him or who he disses. Em has also dissed Justin in the past and will probably make fun of him again. He is not too mad or scared of Justin and not worried about some war or feud with him. Eminem can take it as well as he can dish it, so it is all good,” the insider revealed. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for both Bieber and Eminem for comment.

Justin’s social media post was in reference to Eminem’s August 2018 album, Kamikaze, which featured a slew of scathing diss tracks. “I just like Em’s flow but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap he just doesn’t understand it,” Justin wrote in his IG stories. The post was shared just after The Biebs revealed that he was bumping the controversial album on his plane ride.

No celebrity was safe on Eminem’s last record, and Em used the record as a platform to throw shade at Lil Yachty, Drake, Lil Pump, Lil Xan, Machine Gun Kelly, and even Tyler The Creator. Then in December of 2018, he took a shot at Justin with his “Kick Off” freestyle. “Justin Bieber in a Catholic school / Selling dust and reefer when your back is to him / Don’t adjust your speaker,” he rapped on the track.

Most notably, Eminem has feuded with rap newcomer Machine Gun Kelly, who fired back at Eminem’s diss track with one of his own. MGK dropped “Rap Devil” in September of 2018, and slandered Slim Shady’s “last four albums” and labeled him “sober and bored.” But, for Eminem, it looks like he can take it just as much as he can dish it.