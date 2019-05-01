Kylie Jenner: Why She Really Deleted Jordyn Woods Pic & The Status Of Their Friendship Revealed

It may have seemed like a petty move when Kylie deleted her Twitter background pic with Jordyn Woods, but HL has learned that simply wasn’t the case.

Sure, Kylie Jenner, 21, may have erased her former BFF Jordyn Woods, 21, from her Twitter banner on Apr. 29, but it actually had nothing to do the ongoing drama between them. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY told Kylie’s social media page was due for an update regardless. “Kylie completely understands why people would think she deleted the photo with Jordyn because it could be seen as a constant reminder of the hurt she caused, and the loss of her best friend. But in reality, Kylie is focused on her own life and career, and updating the photo had nothing to do with Jordyn. It’s simply something she‘s always done when promoting her products.”

In fact, Kylie has made a point to not hit the delete button on her Instagram memories with Jordyn, in an attempt to steer clear of the scandal. “Kylie hasn’t deleted photos with Jordyn off her Instagram, and is even still following her because she‘s trying her best to stay out of the drama,” our source says. “It had nothing to do with the past and although Kylie knows every move she makes involving Jordyn is going to be scrutinized, she wishes people would understand that she isn’t surrounding herself in the drama and just wants to move forward.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Kylie’s rep for comment.

Jordyn and Kylie are still not on speaking terms after the February 2019 cheating scandal where Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson, the long-time boyfriend of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian. However, another source close to the reality star confirmed to HL that the deleted photo had everything to do with business and nothing to do with Jordyn.”Kylie is well aware of her brand and that is why she has amassed a billion dollar empire so she is always looking to do things that enhance the brand and never take it down. She really tries to stay out of her other family members feuds and scandals even though she knows she will be guilty by association. She just wants to live her life. She still will support her sisters 100% but is not going to add fuel to the fire by doing anything with Jordyn or to Jordyn. It would just be petty and Kylie doesn’t want to be a part of that type of nonsense. She is a businesswoman and a mother. She wants to set the example that the high road is the best road to take and that deleting a photo wasn’t meant for any other reason then to switch things up for what she is feeling for her brand at the moment.”