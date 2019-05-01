Rick Schroder: ‘NYPD Blue’ Star Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence Against His GF

Rick Schroder was arrested for felony domestic violence against his girlfriend on May 1, according to a new report by TMZ, which claims this is the second time in 30 days that the ‘NYPD Blue’ actor has been accused of domestic violence.

Rick Schroder, 49, is in jail after he was arrested for felony domestic violence against his girlfriend on May 1, according to TMZ, which sites law enforcement sources. Police received a call around 12:43 AM about a domestic incident at the NYPD Blue star’s home, law enforcement sources say, adding that Rick was arrested after police spoke to him and his girlfriend, who was not identified in the report. The actor is currently in custody, and his bail has been set at $50,000, law enforcement sources say.

Rick’s girlfriend refused medical treatment on the scene, law enforcement sources claim. The alleged incident isn’t the first time Rick was accused of domestic violence, TMZ reports. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department took the actor into custody on April 2, also for felony domestic violence, law enforcement sources say. Police paid a visit to Rick’s home — [the first time], around midnight — after he allegedly punched his girlfriend in the face as she attempted to leave their home, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Rick was reportedly bailed out.

Rick married Andrea Bernard in 1992. The couple went on to have four children together, before Andrea filed for divorce in 2016. HollywoodLife reached out to police, and a representative for Rick Schroder. This story is still developing.