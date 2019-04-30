Todd Chrisley Claps Back After ‘Teen Mom 2’s David Eason’s Homophobic Slam: ‘He Needs A Job’

Todd Chrisley decided to take the high road when he spoke out about ‘Teen Mom 2’ star David Eason shockingly calling him a ‘flamer’ to his daughter Lindsie on Instagram.

Todd Chrisley, 50, isn’t letting David Eason‘s recent disrespectful comments about him get him down. The Chrisley Knows Best star is definitely aware that the 30-year-old Teen Mom 2 star shocking called him a “flamer” while replying to his daughter, Lindsie, 26, in a comment thread about fellow Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry‘s bikini pic on Instagram, and he told US Weekly that he still wishes the controversial guy well.

“I truly wish nothing but the best for this troubled young man,” Todd told the outlet. “He needs guidance, a razor, fashion advice, and most importantly a job. I applaud him for doing at least one thing in his life correctly and that’s watching Chrisley Knows Best every Tuesday night on USA network!”

It’s good to know that Todd can throw some lightheartedness into an intense situation. David’s diss came in the midst of his diss to Kailyn in regards to her weight. It all started after Kailyn posted a pic of herself in a bikini on Instagram. Lindsie was quick to leave a nice and encouraging comment in response to the pic but David, who is the husband of Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans, 27, was sure to reply to Lindsie’s comment to give her some advice.

“Don’t lie for her [Kailyn], just help her be a better person,” his comment read. After Lindsie asked him what he felt she was lying about, he made the comment about Todd. “My daughter was watching y’all’s show today and your dad is a Flamer,” he wrote. He went on to leave another comment that read, “How gay can you be and still play house at his house. Ya’ll must be into some freaky s**t down there.”

In his US Weekly interview, Todd also responded to David’s last comment about what his family does in the home. “To answer your question about what we do in our home, we raise our children, we work, we love each other unconditionally and we shower and shave daily,” he said.

David’s comments about Todd and the Chrisley family come after he was fired from MTV for tweeting a different homophobic rant in 2018.