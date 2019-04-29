Kailyn Lowry Vs. Leah Messer: Which ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Rocked A Bikini In Costa Rica Better?

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ stars showed off their best assets while soaking up the sun on a tropical getaway in Costa Rica, but now, we want you to decide who won their battle of the bikinis!

Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer, both 27, are enjoying a sun-soaked vacation in Quepos, Costa Rica together. And the Teen Mom 2 stars decided to celebrate their tropical getaway by taking to Instagram to post dueling bikini snapshots on April 28. The MTV regulars showed off all their curves while posing around a pool at their private house they rented along with Leah’s sister, Victoria Crapello, who also got in on the swimsuit fun. Kailyn looked stunning as she posed in a sexy red two-piece while Leah opted for a high-waisted yellow floral number.

Kailyn shared two images with her 3.7 million Instagram followers which included one of her playfully soaking her feet in the water while sitting along the edge of the pool, and another standing alongside the water’s edge. Leah posted a snapshot with her arms wide open as she flaunted her backside in the colorful bikini. “Costa Rica, I’m here for you! 🙌🏼😍” Leah captioned the sultry image, and also shared a photo the following day giving fans a look at the front of her darling swimsuit. “It’s already beeeeen a trip of a lifetime! 🙌🏼🙌🏼” she wrote alongside the image while tagging Kailyn, and Victoria as well, who posted her own series of photos. “No edits for this, its naturally beautiful. Me & the view🌵🌴☀️ #Costa Rica,” Victoria captioned the images of herself in a black bikini with sheer keyhole cutout top.

Kailyn proudly posted the images after facing backlash from Jenelle Evans‘ husband, David Eason. The mom-of-three clapped back at David on April 24 after he body-shamed her for an Instagram photo of herself wearing lacy swim bottoms and a revealing bikini top. It was a family trip, as all three of Kailyn’s sons Isaac, 9, Lincoln, 5, and Lux, 1, smiled alongside their mom at the Cancun resort.

“I’m sorry but there is nothing stunning about being overweight,” David commented on his own social media account. “How about promoting a healthy lifestyle instead of making it seem okay to be,” with the rest of his text being cut off from the story. But Kailyn wasn’t having it as she responded on Twitter shortly thereafter, writing, “I can change my body. He can’t change who he is.” And the brunette beauty clearly isn’t fazed as she still looks incredible after posting the new set of bikini pics just days later!