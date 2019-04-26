Selena Gomez Feeling Mentally & Physically ‘Better Than Ever’ After Making Dazzling Appearance At WE Day

Selena Gomez glowed at her first red carpet appearance since her reported treatment, and that’s because ‘taking care of herself’ is her No. 1 priority right now. She also has priorities in place for future performances.

In a Dior gown, paired with spunky blue eyeliner and an infectious smile, Selena Gomez, 26, was a sight to see at WE Day California’s red carpet in Los Angeles on April 25. The “Wolves” singer was just reflecting what she felt on the inside. “Selena is looking and feeling better than ever right now, both mentally and physically,” a friend of Selena’s EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She’s really taking care of herself right now first and foremost, and is just focusing on being in the best place she can be.” And there’s specific steps she’s taking to achieve her best self.

Selena is “surrounding herself with a small group of friends she trusts” and is “laughing and smiling a lot lately which makes those around her very happy,” the singer’s friend explains. With self-care on the top of her priority list, that leaves fans to wonder when her fourth studio album will finally drop — the one she announced was done in Aug. 2018. And, of course, that begs the next question: When will we see Selena on stage? She has a plan for that too.

“Of course she wants to perform more again, but right now it’ll just be in spurts here and there until she’s feeling 100% ready and making it a point to go to church one if not two times a week,” her friend reveals. For now, Selena is putting “me time” first, our source adds: “She’s really taking care of herself spiritually as well. Taking care of herself is her number one priority right now and she’s enjoying working out and staying in with friends instead of going out right now and she’s OK with that. She’s been through a lot in the last couple of years and she knows she’ll get there.”

Selena’s appearance at the youth empowerment event on Thursday was not only her first red carpet appearance of 2019, but her first since news of her reported hospitalization broke in Oct. 2018. She reportedly suffered an “emotional breakdown” during a hospitalization for a low white blood cell count related to her kidney transplant from 2017, and reportedly entered a mental health treatment facility afterwards. Selena was seen in her first photos since treatment in Dec. 2018, and has been photographed on happy outings with friends in Los Angeles ever since.