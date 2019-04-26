‘Awkward’s Nikki DeLoach Reveals Why She’d ‘Absolutely’ Love A Revival Of The Series

‘Awkward’s Nikki DeLoach, who is starring in a new Hallmark Hall Of Fame movie, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why she would jump at the chance to star in a revival of the MTV series.

Upon discussing MTV’s Awkward — one of our favorite series ever — Nikki DeLoach, who played Lacey Hamilton on the show, said she’d “ABSOLUTELY” love for a series revival to happen because it’s one of her “greatest wishes”. In fact, it doesn’t sound like a revival of the MTV series, which ran on the network between 2011 and 2016, would be that hard to plan, as Nikki revealed she still keeps up with all of her co-stars. “#Awkwardforever,” she shared. Are you reading this, MTV? We know it’s only been three years since the series went off the air, but we still want a revival and so does Nikki, 39!

Even so, there’s no guarantee we’ll get a revival, so Nikki is starring in other projects, including Hallmark Hall Of Fame’s latest movie, Love Takes Flight, which premieres on April 27. In the film, Nikki stars as a single mother and hospital administrator determined to improve the hospital’s conditions while also caring for her young daughter, Quinn, and she told us that the script really appealed to her upon first reading it. “I love that [the movie] is based on a true event. The romance is sprinkled into it, but the seed of the idea came from a viral video of a young girl and her mother in a grocery store offering a hug to this older gentleman who had lost his wife. A friendship came out of it, and this connection helped the gentleman to heal – it gave him purpose to continue on after the passing of his wife. We can learn from this. Every encounter with someone is an opportunity. An opportunity to be of service, even if it’s just a smile and a ‘hello.’ But it means we have to open ourselves up, we have to become vulnerable in order to do so,” she said.

As for what’s next for Nikki, she told us, “I’m so proud of the blog I co-founded with my friend Jen Dede called ‘What We Are.’ We are so fortunate to have had so many amazing women share their stories with us. I would love for people to check it out at http://welcometowhatweare.com. It’s all about creating a community of women where they can be their unfiltered selves. I’m back in development, not only with Hallmark, but on several other projects. I’ll be doing another movie soon. I’m heading to New York City next week to do some work with the Alzheimer’s Association, a cause near and dear to my heart. Besides that, I’m busy doing my most important job – being a mom to my two boys.”