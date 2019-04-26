Asher Angel Says He’s ‘Steadily Working’ On An Album & What He Wants To See In ‘Shazam!’ Sequel

Asher Angel’s music and acting careers are on fire. He spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about his music plans after ‘One Thought Away,’ the ‘Shazam!’ sequel that’s in development, and more.

The incredibly talented Asher Angel, the 16-year-old who is an actor, singer, dancer, and musician, recently released his brand-new track “One Thought Away” featuring Wiz Khalifa. He’s also starring the superhero blockbuster Shazam!, out in theaters now, with Zachary Levi. It’s safe to say Asher is a very busy guy these days. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Asher, who recently signed to HITCO, about an upcoming album and other dream music collaborations. Regarding musical collabs, Asher said, “There are so many artists I would love to work with. It really moves around based on my mood and where I am creatively at a given moment. Right now, I would say Marshmello and Khalid.”

Asher also teased that he is “steadily working” on an album. “I expect to continue to release new music and hopefully go on tour and meet my fans face to face and create memories together,” he said. Asher has done an amazing job of balancing both acting and music. “They both feed my soul in different and complementary ways. I am so lucky to be able to do both,” Asher noted.

Asher’s latest movie Shazam! was released in theaters on April 5 and has become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. There are so many superhero movies out there and Asher opened up about what makes Shazam! stand out from the rest. “It’s a few things: the fact that it’s the story of ultimate wish fulfillment,” Asher said. “That being the story of a boy who can turn into an adult superhero. Also, the family dynamic, the story, and humor. It’s a really fun ride and I’m so happy people seem to be enjoying it.”

A Shazam! sequel is already in the works, which means we’ll be seeing Asher’s character, Billy Batson, again soon. “I really love playing Billy Batson and the ability to portray his growth is what I most look forward to,” Asher said.