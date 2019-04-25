Nikki Bella Stuns In Pink Bikini After It’s Revealed John Cena Wants To Find Love Again

Nikki Bella frolicked in Maui’s waters in a bubblegum pink bikini, and shared a whole slideshow from the beach trip. Meanwhile, John Cena is ready to find the ‘love of his life.’

Nikki Bella, 35, is loving herself in Maui — and we can see why! The WWE superstar flaunted her defined abs and equally toned thighs in a bright pink bikini from Hunza G, and shared a slideshow’s worth of pictures from the beach trip to Instagram on April 24. “🌸Loving me in magical Maui🌸,” Nikki wrote, and added more positive affirmatives with the hashtags #lovewhoyouare” and #lovehowgodmadeyou. Nikki is clearly having a good time on the tropical island — Case B, she was seen sipping on a spicy margarita in a selfie shared on the same day.

Nikki’s twin, Brie, tagged along for the tropical vacation. Unlike her sister’s bubblegum suit, she rocked a stringy black bikini for their beach day. But Nikki didn’t just share bikinis to her Instagram feed, as she also posted a photo of her rocking a tight lemon dress while wandering the gorgeous grounds of the Montage Kapalua Bay.

Nikki was showing herself heaps of self-love in the Instagram post below (and rightfully so), but she was showering all the love on her new boyfriend, Argem Chigvinstev, on the April 24th episode of The Bellas Podcast. “He’s an amazing cook, he’s an amazing lover. He does work around the house,” Nikki gushed about her former partner on Dancing with the Stars. She even raved about his “great legs.” Nikki’s ex- fiancé, John Cena, 42, hopes to feel just as lovey-dovey about someone in the future!

“[John] is finally getting to a place to get with someone on a deeper level,” a source close to the wrestler EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Some time has passed since the Nikki Bella breakup, and he wants to dedicate some of his time this year to find the love of his life.” John and Nikki called of their engagement in April 2018, and ended their relationship for good in July of that year. The WWE icon was even seen holding hands with Shay Shariatzadeh, a product manager at Avigilon, in Vancouver on March 28. John was filming his upcoming movie, “Playing With Fire,” in the Canadian city at the time, and the two haven’t been seen together since.