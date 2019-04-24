Zac Efron Reveals Whether Or Not He’d Make A Cameo In ‘High School Musical’ TV Show

It may be about time for Zac Efron to get his head in the ‘HSM’ game again. He settles the biggest ‘High School Musical’ question fans have: would he be down to return as Troy in the ‘High School Musical’ TV series?

It’s hard to believe that it has been over 13 years since the release of High School Musical on Disney Channel. The DCOM catapulted Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and more to superstardom and the fandom is still incredibly strong today. A new High School Musical TV show is set to be released on Disney+ and Zac has revealed whether or not he’d be willing to return to the HSM universe. “Absolutely… I don’t see why not,” he told Extra about a possible cameo. He added, “I’m not, like, committing to it — I didn’t know there was [a series].”

High School Musical was an instant hit and introduced us to Zac, who has become one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs. The 2006 TV movie spawned a sequel and High School Musical 3: Senior Year, which was released theatrically. A High School Musical TV show was announced in Sept. 2018. The series will feature a new cast and will pick up nearly 15 years after the original movie aired in 2006. A group of students at East High will be working on their school’s first-ever production of High School Musical. The cast includes Sofia Wylie, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Reinder, Matt Cornett, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein, and Mark St. Cyr.

Zac takes on his darkest role in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile, which will be released on Netflix May 3. He plays serial killer Ted Bundy, who notoriously murdered at least 30 people in the 1970s. Zac stressed that the film does not glorify or romanticize Ted Bundy. “This was an examination of who these people were, about their love story, and I thought that’s really interesting,” he told Extra.