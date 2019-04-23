Sofia Richie Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Teeny Thong Bikini While Vacationing With Scott Disick

Sun’s out, buns out! Sofia Richie rocked a tiny thong bikini while on a Mexican getaway with BF Scott Disick and her body is ridiculously hot.

Yowza! Sofia Richie went all in when it came to working on her tan in an itty bitty thong bikini while on vacation in Mexico on April 22. She and boyfriend Scott Disick, 35, are enjoying some south of the border beach time and the 20-year-old is crushing her swimwear game. The socialite donned a black string bikini that looked just as sexy from the front and the back. She rocked plenty of cleavage and her rock hard abs with the tiny top and showed off plenty of bare butt skin with the tiny thong bottoms. Sofia accessorized her super hot swimwear with a black fedora, crucifix pendant and a silver bracelet.

Oddly enough Scott didn’t seem to be taking in an eyeful of his gorgeous girlfriend in the long lens paparazzi pics. He seemed to be looking down at his phone as she walked past with her amazing body on display. She was later photographed on a white beach lounger while going through her phone. Scott, what is up?!? Pay attention to your stunning lady.

The Lord hasn’t even given Sofia any social media love on the trip. He posted an Instagram photo on Apr. 20 of himself kicking it on the back of a yacht out on the ocean with what looks to be Cabo in the background. Scott captioned the pic “Back 2 basics” as his life seems to be one big vacation.

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Sofia wishes she had a bigger presence on Scott’s social media. Especially since he shows love to ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s sister Khloe, 34, on a semi-frequent basis. “Even though she is not threatened, it still stings just a little, and is a little bit uncomfortable. Scott has posted a few pics of Khloe recently and hasn’t shared any of Sofia on his Instagram page for months now,” our insider shared.

The last time Sofia appeared on Scott’s IG was on Dec. 23, 2018, but it featured Scott surrounded by bikini clad Sofia and baby mama Kourtney, 39, on a Mexican getaway as a modern family. The last time Scott featured just himself and Sofia in a post was on June 4, 2018 and it was only a paparazzi pic of the couple leaving a popular sushi restaurant with just the caption “Nobu.” No love, no PDA, just them getting into a car. C’mon Scott, show Sofia some IG love! Especially when she’s rocking such sexy swimwear. The paparazzi did get a shot of the couple snuggling aboard the yacht so maybe the reality star just wants to keep his IG girlfriend-free.