Ciara Goes Makeup Free Without Hair Extensions As She Embraces The ‘Real’ Her: ‘It Feels Good’

Ciara showed Instagram fans her ‘vulnerable’ self, something that she ‘finally’ brought herself to do. The R&B singer even revealed how fans can be included in a ‘special project.’

We usually see the glam side of Ciara, 33, on her Instagram profile, and she was just as gorgeous when she decided to reveal a bare-faced selfie to Instagram on April 22. “No makeup. No extensions. Vulnerable. My Beauty Marks and all. The real me.. and I love it. Finally embracing myself fully! It feels good,” the “Level Up” singer wrote. But Ciara doesn’t want to be the only one going makeup-free on the ‘gram! ⠀

Ciara invited her fans to upload their “rawest selfies” for a chance to be featured in a “special project” for the release of her new album, Beauty Marks, which drops on May 10. The singer shared the same message to Twitter, which prompted a wave of happy fans to reply with their own natural selfies. A great social message and music promotion all in one — now that’s how you do it! Beauty Marks will be Ciara’s first album in four years, since Jackie was released in May 2015.

We saw Ciara rock a much different look when she donned a tight catsuit with silver lightning bolts for her performance at Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration, which CBS aired on April 21. The songstress definitely left her beauty mark in the spunky outfit, which matched the hype of an A-list list of performers that included the likes of Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Boyz II Men, John Legend, Ne-Yo and Meghan Trainor.

We’re getting more and more sneak peeks of what’s to come on this new record. Ciara looked just as fresh-faced in her music video for “Thinkin Bout You,” which was uploaded to YouTube on March 29. The R&B queen belted out in a bubble bath, flaunted her dance moves in a towel, and rocked out on her bed in just underwear and T-shirt — we’re loving the vibe of 2019 Ciara.