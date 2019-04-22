Ashanti Promises To Bring Her Old-School ‘Vintage’ Sound Back For Forthcoming Album

It’s about to be the early 2000s all over again! HL EXCLUSIVELY chatted with Ashanti about her new film and music, & it sounds like OG fans of the singer are in for a treat.

Good news for day one Ashanti fans! Apparently, her new record is set to be an ode to her early days. HollywoodLife caught up with the singer for an EXCLUSIVE chat at the premiere of her film, STUCK, on April 16, and it left us more excited for her new music than ever. Even though she’s been busy promoting her new film, the musician told us that music is “her first love.” I’ve been in studio recording, [I’m] dropping music hopefully later this summer. So, I’m looking forward to that, she told us on the red carpet. “I did an Instagram live two days ago from the studio, me and Metro Boomin. And, the people want vintage Ashanti R&B, so, we’re gonna give them that — but a 2019 spin,” she added. We’re so ready for this!

For now, Ashanti is still riding high off of the release of her musical film, which follows the story of six commuters who cross barriers of race, culture and class to learn about one another through the power of music. For Ashanti, it was so special to see the flick finally come to fruition. “[My] favorite part was just having everything come together. You know, seeing all the characters, the dramatic moments, and feeling touched by the performances,” she tells HollywoodLife. When asked if she’s hyper-focused on one particular aspect of her career, Ashanti makes it clear she’s not afraid to be a triple threat. “For me, no. I think it’s really important to be a part of everything.”

The Michael Berry-directed film is now out in select theaters, but the Grammy-Award winning artist has much more on the horizon. When she first revealed that she was working with record producer Metro Boomin, she claimed chemistry would bring something “dope” this year. Plus, she has a slew of concert dates coming up on both the east and west coast!

We are loving this plunging, metallic look on Ashanti! With her co-star, Arden Cho (Teen Wolf) at her side, these two stunners hit the red carpet at STUCK’S opening night looking beyond flawless. After the success of her new film, we can’t wait to see what Ashanti’s new music will bring!