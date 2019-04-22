50 Cent Disses ‘L&HH’s Teairra Marí After It’s Reported She’s Getting Arrested Amidst Legal Battle

‘The law is the law’ — that’s what 50 Cent kept repeating on Instagram, after a report claimed an arrest warrant is out for Teairra Marí. We’ve learned otherwise, meaning that she still has time to show up in court.

50 Cent , 43, took his legal feud with Teairra Marí , 31, to Instagram on April 22, who was ordered by a judge to pay over $30,000 to cover some of the rapper’s legal fees after her revenge porn lawsuit was dismissed in Jan. 2019. Now, 50 Cent wants his money back ASAP, after The Blast ran the following headline on Monday: “Arrest Warrant Issued for ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Teairra Mari After Blowing Off 50 Cent.” He posted the report to his feed and wrote in an indirect message to Teairra, “See the s**t ain’t funny now, is it Funky.🤔you best be coming up with my money. I’m a need 75K now after they add all additional legal fees.🤨The Law is The Law.” In a follow-up comment, 50 Cent insisted “this girl thought she was gonna grab a bag of my money.and got jammed up. 🤦‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️”

HollywoodLife. 50 Cent’s rant continued with an angry selfie of him sitting at court, which he captioned, “THE LAW, IS THE LAW🤨don’t play with me, I don’t want to play. LOL.” His final diss was art of a T-shirt with his clothing company’s label, G Unit, with the slogan — you guessed it — “the law is the law.” The hip hop artist teased that the shirt is “available now,” after Teairra reportedly didn’t show face at a hearing for her ongoing feud with 50 Cent, according to The Blast . But no arrest warrant will actually be issued if Teairra makes it to a future court date, which the media relations department at the LA Superior Court EXCLUSIVELY told

“A bench warrant hold was issued but she has until May 22nd to appear in court. If she does not appear by May 22nd, then a bench warrant will be issued for her arrest. But that has not yet happened so there are no court documents as of yet,” the media relations department clarified. That means Teairra is not in jeopardy of getting arrested at the moment, as the department added, “So far only a bench warrant hold has been issued. Meaning that the warrant for her arrest is not yet entered into the system so as long as she shows up to the court before May 22nd.”

In May 2018, Teairra accused 50 Cent — who is a friend of her ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad — of allegedly posting an explicit photo of herself to his Instagram account, but a judge has since dropped all of 50 Cent’s charges. “Monday I felt like I was going to pay it back, but today I don’t know,” Teairra EXCLUSIVELY admitted to HollywoodLife on April 17, explaining that she felt the situation felt like an “injustice.”