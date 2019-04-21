‘KUWTK’: Khloe Kardashian Says She Wants To Slap Kourtney After Fighting In Bali

Tensions flared during the April 21 episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, when Kourtney accused Khloe of complaining too much.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian clashed with each other during the April 21 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, after more than a 20-hour flight to Bali. Khloe had become upset after her room wasn’t set up the way she was promised it would be, but Kourtney felt that she was just complaining too much. But even if she was, Khloe just wanted Kourtney to support her and understand her feelings, yet Kourtney did anything but that. So, of course, they fought and Khloe stormed into her bedroom at their luxurious vacation home. Kim calmed her down a bit, but it didn’t last very long.

Kim actually wanted the girls to do a Halloween photo shoot when they returned to Los Angeles, and Khloe agreed to do it, but once she learned that Kylie and Kendall‘s work schedules pushed it back a day, she became a bit annoyed with it all. She had wanted to go visit Tristan in Cleveland, and he hadn’t seen True in a few weeks, so the fact that she had to stay in LA for another day angered her. Yet, when she complained about it to Kourtney, Kourtney didn’t seem to care that she was upset. So Khloe got so mad that she said she wanted to slap Kourtney in the mouth.

Fortunately, after getting some advice from Scott (who was also invited on the trip to Bali), Khloe decided to have a talk with Kourtney and work things out. So while decked out in some fabulous outfits, the sisters took a walk on the beach and made up. Kourtney even apologized for not being more considerate, and Khloe said she’d try to be less toxic.

