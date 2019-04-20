See Comment
Justin Bieber Raves Over Hailey Baldwin’s ‘Fire Boobs’ In Picture With Kendall Jenner

Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin
REX/Shutterstock
Justin Bieber flirtatiously showed some love Hailey Baldwin’s Coachella outfit on Instagram!

Get you someone who gushes about you on Instagram the way Justin Bieber, 25, can’t stop loving on Hailey Baldwin‘s appearances on the social media site. Kendall Jenner shared a slew of photos from Coachella on Apr. 20, and in several pictures, her bestie Hailey makes an appearance. Well, Justin seemed to really, really enjoy one of the photos, because in response to the picture series, the singer commented, “Baes boobs 🔥🔥.” Check out his reply below.

Meanwhile, we reported earlier how Hailey has been liking one aspect of Justin’s appearance in particular lately: his new, fresh haircut. “Hailey thinks Justin is the hottest guy in the world, no matter what hairstyle he has,” a source close to Hailey tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she loves his new haircut so much because it kind of reminds her of how he used to wear it back in the day, back when he was just her crush”

Meanwhile, it was just on Apr. 8 that Justin expressed his love for Hailey in a poem he posted on Instagram. “Sunlight falls into the Abyss,” he wrote. “Just like i fall into your lips / Waves crash onto the shore / My love for you grows more and more / Sound of the crickets a true meditation / I think about you, Gods [SIC] greatest creation. / As i fall into this blissful state / I ponder on how you’re my one true / SOULMATE.”

And on Mar. 25, he defended himself and Hailey against a fan’s claim that he wasn’t really in love with her. “A logical person doesn’t talk or think this way,” Justin replied to the hater in a comment. “U should be ashamed of yourself really. I absolutely loved and love Selena. She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”