Tristan Thompson’s Mom Andrea ‘Pleading’ With Him To Step Up For True

Tristan Thompson’s mom, Andrea, not only went with her son to True’s birthday party, she talks with Khloe more than Tristan does, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Andrea Thompson, Tristan Thompson‘s mom, and his ex Khloe Kardashian, 34, are on the same page when it comes to spending time with True Thompson. A source close to Tristan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that in addition to going with Tristan to True’s recent first birthday party on Apr. 14, she’s also been imploring her son to see True more frequently. “Tristan’s mother Andrea has been pleading for both her and Tristan to see more of his daughter, which is why they went to True’s birthday,” our source told us. “Andrea really wants to be a part of True’s life too, and Khloe is very understanding and supportive of this. She really wants a relationship with her granddaughter, and it was very important for her to be at the party, especially since Khloe did invite her.”

Meanwhile, Khloe definitely wants Andrea to play a huge part in True’s life. “Khloe feels it’s very important for True to know both sides of her family, despite the fact that her parents are not together,” our source continued. “Everyone was very welcoming to Andrea at the birthday party, but it was clear Tristan was uncomfortable.“

When it comes down to it, Khloe and Andrea share more communication than Khloe and Tristan. “Khloe and Andrea probably talk more than Khloe and Tristan,” our source went on to say. “She’s very including of her. He made it clear he wasn’t going without his mom. They stayed about an hour and left.” We reported earlier how Khloe is making a point of including Tristan in True’s life. “Kris [Jenner] has always told her girls that no matter what, they always need to be respectful to the father of their children, and that includes Tristan,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.