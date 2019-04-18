Turpin Family 911 Call: Listen To Audio Of Daughter, 17, Revealing How Parents ‘Chained Up’ Her Siblings

Ahead of the Turpin family parents’ sentencing on Friday, a 911 call from Jordan Turpin has surfaced, in which she recounted the alleged torture conditions in her home.

A new video has surfaced, which featured the 911 call in Jan. 2018 from Jordan Turpin, 17, pleading for help during her planned escape from her parents who allegedly tortured their children in their Perris, California home. Jordan left her family’s house through her bedroom window, and her 911 call brought the abuse she and her siblings allegedly suffered to light. Jordan used her brother’s deactivated cell phone to make the call, according to ABC News. “I don’t go out much so I don’t know anything about the streets or anything,” Jordan said on the call.

“Ok, I live in a family of 15 people and my parents are abusive,” Jordan claimed in the call. “They abuse us and my two little sisters right now are chained up… There’s 13 kids and then a mother and father.” The dispatcher asked Jordan how many siblings of hers were tied up, and Jordan responded that two of her sisters and one of her brothers were tied up with chains to their bed. Jordan continued, “Sometimes we live in filth and sometimes I wake up and I can’t breathe, because how dirty the house is.” Jordan also said she didn’t know the last time she had a bath – she guessed it was “almost a year ago” at the time of the call.

When the dispatcher asked Jordan if anyone in the house takes medication, the young girl replied that she didn’t know what medication is. Jordan stated in the call that she and her siblings don’t “do school,” despite her mother allegedly telling people her children went to private school. “I haven’t finished first grade and I’m 17,” Jordan said. “I don’t know much about my mother. She doesn’t like us. She doesn’t spend time with us ever.” After 20 minutes on the phone call with the dispatcher, the deputy arrived to Jordan.

EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-heard 911 call reveals the chilling moment one of the Turpin daughters turned her parents in. "My two little sisters right now are chained up right now…they're chained up to their bed." https://t.co/ELvZvf2AzO pic.twitter.com/zCvl02jqsI — ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2019

David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin were arrested in Jan. 2018 for their alleged torture of 12 out of their 13 children, who were between the ages of 2 and 29 years old. The Turpin parents pleaded guilty in Feb. 2019 to charges of torture, child endangerment, adult abuse, false imprisonment, and more, according to CNN. A judge will deliver their sentencing on April 19, which will be from 25 years to life in prison.