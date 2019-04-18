‘The Perfectionists’ Scoop: Taylor Will Struggle To Balance Finding Nolan’s Killer & ‘Keeping Herself Safe’

There are still many questions surrounding Taylor Hotchkiss on ‘PLL: The Perfectionists.’ HL spoke with Hayley Erin about Taylor’s goals going forward, her complicated dynamic with Alison, and more.

While most everyone thinks Taylor Hotchkiss is dead, she is very much alive. Like Alison, Taylor’s got a lot of secrets that PLL: The Perfectionists is just beginning to peel back the layers on. Taylor came face-to-face with Alison, who attempted to get some answers out of her, during the April 17 episode. However, Taylor bolted in the final moments of the episode before Alison could really get anywhere with her. Someone is after Taylor and she knows it. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Hayley Erin about what Taylor’s main goal is in the wake of her brother’s murder. Is it protecting herself or finding out who killed Nolan? “I think that’s exactly Taylor’s issue. She’s so dead-set on finding out who killed her brother and that is definitely her main goal, but at the same time, she has to remember that she’s on the run and she’s got to protect herself,” Hayley told HollywoodLife. “She’s just trying to balance now how to properly investigate this and get the answers that she needs while also guarding herself and keeping herself safe.”

Many fans have been comparing Taylor to Alison since she’s got that whole “she’s supposed to be dead but she’s not really dead” thing going on. Plus, Taylor and Alison look strangely alike. These connections are part of the reason why Alison was brought to Beacon Heights in the first place. Hayley teased Alison and Taylor’s dynamic going forward. “I think it’s a really interesting relationship,” she continued. “It’s like when you’re fighting with your brother or sister. It’s so difficult because you’re so alike. I think that’s kind of how Alison and Taylor are. They’re so similar that it’s an interesting dynamic between the two. You start assuming we’re alike in all of these ways so we must be alike in all these other ways. We’ll start to figure out ways that Alison and Taylor are different as well. That’ll start adding some intrigue to their relationship.”

Taylor revealed to Alison that someone tried to kill her and that’s why she faked her death. She didn’t get into too much detail about it, which left fans wanting more. “By the end of the season, you get a really good idea of who Taylor was and where she’s been coming from this whole time,” Hayley teased. “Taylor’s very aware of the fact that she doesn’t know who to trust. I think that as Taylor comes to some conclusions, the viewers will as well and vice-versa.”

She also noted we will be seeing flashbacks in the episodes ahead. “There are some flashbacks in the show. I don’t want to spoil what they are,” Hayley said. “It’s definitely a really cool element of what the original series was all about. The flashbacks were always my favorite parts. A lot of this show, I think, answers questions in a different way. But there are flashbacks to look forward to.” PLL: The Perfectionists airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.