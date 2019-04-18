Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Almost ‘Died’ While Giving Birth To Son The ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star’s Hubby Reveals

Mercedes Javid’s husband Tommy revealed on Instagram that she was in surgery ‘for like 5 hours’ during the birth of their son Shams!

Mercedes Javid, 46, experienced some serious complications while giving birth to her baby boy Shams on Apr. 17, and her husband Tommy Feight filled in his Instagram followers on what happened over the course of her five-hour-long procedure. “The night my son was born was the worst night of my life,” he told his followers on Apr. 18. “My wife had a ton of complications. She was in surgery for like five hours. They didn’t tell me nothing. But they’re amazing at Cedar’s. They saved her life. She’s still in the ICU, she still hasn’t held her baby yet. That should probably happen later today, though.”

And happen it did! Just hours after posting his message, Tommy shared a photo of Mercedes, still in her hospital gown, holding their baby. In addition to the photo, Tommy hilariously wrote in the caption, “Daenerys of the House Javid, the First of Her Name, The Cerclaged, Queen of the Spray Tans, the Shahs and the First Men, Queen of Beverly, Khaleesi of the Great Cedar Sinai, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regent of the Seven Shopping Centers, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons.”

Since giving birth to Shams, Mercedes told HollywoodLife about her harrowing delivery. “The delivery was extremely difficult and my family was very worried for me, as there were multiple complications,” she said. “But baby Shams was born happy and healthy, and I’m feeling much better than my first day in ICU. We feel extremely blessed that everything turned out okay and am thankful for Dr. Jay Goldberg, and Dr. Steve Rad, and all the doctors, nurses and staff at Cedars who insured my baby and I were taken care of.”

“Tommy and I can’t wait to go home and spend time with our baby boy,” she added.