Lil Yachty Reveals He Wrote Almost All Of City Girls’ ‘Act Up’ & Fans Can’t Believe It

Lil Yachty spilled the tea on his involvement with the City Girls’ popular song and the creative process behind writing for other artists.

In a new interview, Lil Yachty, 21, revealed that he actually had a hand in writing City Girls‘ song “Act Up.” People were suspicious, considering his name was included on the song’s writing credits. “When it came out, people was so shocked and they didn’t believe it,” the young rapper told Kerwin Frost in a YouTube interview. “I wrote the whole song, except for [Jatavia Shakara Johnson, 26] J.T.’s last verse. But everything that everyone is singing, I wrote the whole thing.”

“I just thought like them,” he continued, explaining the process of writing for another artist. “I know them personally and I know what women like to hear,” he explained. To get into the zone of writing for two women, he thought, “I was like, ‘What’s some raunchy sh*t?'” Lil Yachty continued, “And I started saying just crazy sh*t. But I came out and I was like, ‘Y’all watch, this is about to blow up.'”

“That’s something that I’m getting into now,” he said, about writing for others, and not just himself. “I’m about to start doing writing camps for different producers. I write sh*t all the time… I can think like other people. That was a real fun experience for me, and it was most fun when it leaked to the public. I spent a few days just reading people’s responses, because I didn’t speak on it, I didn’t say anything.”

One fan on Twitter responded to the revelation, “I can’t imagine someone like Lil Yachty writing this.” Another person, in shock, chimed in, “Wow.” Lil Yachty’s latest album Nuthin’ 2 Prove came out in Oct. 2018. His body of work featured artists such as Cardi B, 26, Playboi Carti, 22, Offset, 27, and Kevin Gates, 32. Be sure to watch the whole interview with Lil Yachty and Kerwin, above!