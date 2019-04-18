‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Alex & Jo Have A Major Fight After She Goes To Work Drunk

Is Alex and Jo’s marriage nearing its end? After watching the April 18 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, we fear that may be the case as they had a major fight and threatened each other.

A number of couples made major moves during the April 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, but not every pair went in the direction we hoped they’d go. For Alex and Jo, things went south fast. She showed up to work drunk, but no one noticed until Jackson was asked to look after her and he told her that he could smell the vodka on her. He tried offering her some help, but she refused, so he told her to never step foot inside the hospital again in the condition she was in. Jackson also told Alex what was going on, so when Alex got home, he begged Jo to finally tell him what happened in Pittsburgh. She said that if he loved her, he wouldn’t push her to talk about things before she was ready to, but he wouldn’t accept that. And he threatened to go to Pittsburg himself to find out what happened. But she didn’t like that — she even told him that she’d leave him if he ever threatened to go to Pittsburgh again. So he then told her that if she ever went to work drunk again, he’d report her to Bailey. Yikes.

Meanwhile, Nico and Levi hit their own roadblock, after Nico made a mistake and killed a 21-year-old patient. “You made a mistake on a healthy 21-year-old man,” Bailey told Nico. “That man is now dead.” Bailey then made Nico accompany her to break the news to Josh’s grandfather, Pop Pop, a longtime patient of hers. “If you’re a good surgeon, you’ll remember it,” she said, “and you’ll never make this mistake again.” He looked broken-hearted as he stood by and watched Bailey break the news to Pop Pop, but when Levi tried consoling him later and urged him to postpone an interview for his dream job, Nico snapped and said, “You don’t get it ’cause you let failure hold you back your whole life. It’s basically your entire identity. It’s not mine.” And before Levi could even say anything, Nico started his Skype interview, so Levi ran out of the room and slammed the door behind him.

In happier news, Jackson and Maggie took a step forward in their relationship. After they reunited in the blue room, following a long day of work, he suggested that they go back to his place and order some food. But when she said she’d have to go back to her place to get some clothes, and might end up falling asleep there due to being so tired, he said, “Move in with me.” After his day with Jo, he refused to take their love for granted. She didn’t answer, but her smile told us exactly what we needed to hear.

Finally, Meredith told her kids that she’s dating DeLuca after Zola caught him sneaking out of their house in the middle of the night. Throughout the episode, Meredith had panicked about how she’d break the news to her kids — heck, she didn’t even know if DeLuca liked kids — but once DeLuca assured her that he both loves and adores children, Meredith moved forward with sharing the news.

Oh, and Owen started seeking therapy this week. And during his first session, he learned that learning about his father’s death at the age of 10 has severely impacted the way he’s been living. In fact, Owen’s doctor told him that it’s the very reason why he fears allowing joy to come into his life — because he’s afraid that it’ll never last.

