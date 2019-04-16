‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna & Kim Richards Have Awkward Run-In 2 Years After Stuffed Bunny Feud

Kim Richards may not be an official housewife anymore, but she made a surprising appearance during the April 16 episode of ‘RHOBH’, and Lisa Rinna wasn’t too happy about it.

Out of all the restaurants in Los Angeles, Kim Richards somehow ended up at the same one as the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, during the April 16 episode, and it made for one awkward moment between Kyle‘s sister and Lisa Rinna. The two former (and maybe current?) rivals hadn’t seen each other since their stuffed bunny feud two years ago, when Kim awkwardly returned a gift that Rinna had given her for her newborn grandchild, so Lisa wasn’t too thrilled to hear that Kim was eating at the same spot as the rest of the ladies. Especially because Lisa Rinna was hosting a dinner for her mom, Lois, who was back in town for a visit.

Upon hearing that Kim was at the restaurant — via a text sent to Kyle’s phone — Lisa stood up and waved to Kim, but she didn’t wave back. She didn’t really see Lisa saying hi to her, though. She only covered her face with her menu when she heard the entire group calling her name. Then, when everyone was exiting the restaurant, Kim congratulated Camille Grammer on her forthcoming wedding. It was nice, but also super awkward, considering Lisa Rinna was leaving the restaurant with Camille. But instead of acknowledging each other, Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards just went their separate ways. And Lisa told Kyle that she hadn’t seen Kim since the Season 7 reunion special, when Kim returned the stuffed bunny to her.

And that wasn’t the only drama of the night. Before the ladies spotted Kim, Lisa Rinna and Teddi got into a political fight with Camille. The dinner came after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in Sept. 2018, and Camille didn’t believe Christine’s accusations, while the other ladies felt the opposite. Camille actually compared herself to Brett, saying she knows what it’s like to be the victim of a “smear campaign” — her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer used to talk badly about her in the press — but to be honest, no one sympathized with her. Instead, they thought she was acting crazy. At least they did until she started crying. Then, everyone consoled Camille and tried comforting her.

Earlier in the episode, the ladies also gathered for Camille’s bridal shower — an event that Lisa Vanderpump failed to attend. But when Camille asked why she didn’t go, Lisa said she was never invited. However, Kyle said that was a lie and she made sure that she invited Lisa Vanderpump. So once again, LVP was caught blaming others for her own actions.

