He kisses and tells. Nick Viall couldn’t stop grinning as he chatted about his ‘fun’ makeout session with a man while appearing in a vlog with ‘Call Your Daddy’ podcast hosts Sofia Franklyn and Alexandra Cooper.

Nick Viall, 38, courted women on Season 21 of The Bachelor, but he’s open to experimentation. “I made out with my first guy yesterday. It was fun,” Nick breezily said, smiling, during a vlog for the Call Your Daddy podcast, uploaded on April 15. Podcast co-hosts Sofia Franklyn and Alexandra Cooper had many questions — for instance, was he nervous? “I was a little bit, yeah,” Nick admitted, and he also confirmed there was “tongue” involved in the steamy moment. You can hear Nick’s confession at the 10:30 mark in the video above.

Keep in mind that this is also the same Nick who didn’t hold back when discussing his secret romance with Kaitlyn Bristowe, 33 — a fling that happened before they flirted with one another on television in Season 11 of The Bachelorette. Now, Nick is “open to meeting someone” and settling down after his romances with both Kaitlyn and the “winner” of his Bachelor season, Vanessa Grimaldi, ended, which he EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. However, when it comes to meeting that “someone,” it “just hasn’t happened yet,” the four-time Bachelor star told us during a live taping for his The Viall Files podcast on March 31.

Although Nick hasn’t put a label on his sexuality in the past, he is known for being frank about his sex life in general! Recall the infamous Season 10 finale of The Bachelorette, in which Nick revealed that he and the show’s star, Andi Dorfman, had sex in the fantasy suite. “If you weren’t in love with me, I’m just not sure why you made love to me,” Nick told Andi, who had just chosen contestant Josh Murray over Nick. Andi wasn’t too pleased about this confession being made on national TV, especially since the ABC show keeps its distance from getting too explicit.