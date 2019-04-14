‘SNL’ Parodies Meghan Markle’s Baby Shower & ‘Prince Harry’ Records A Video For His Future Kid

Mikey Day’s Prince Harry introduced his future baby to all of the royal family on the Apr. 13 episode of ‘SNL’!

SNL gave its viewers the royal treatment with sketch. Portraying Prince Harry, Mikey Day addressed the Duke’s future baby on-camera during Meghan Markle‘s baby shower and introduced him to all of the royal family. Meanwhile, Beck Bennett‘s Prince Charles provided a terse “oh, hello” in his introduction, and Aidy Bryant played a constantly singing James Corden. At one point, Mikey warned the future royal baby, “don’t let him see the camera, he’ll be on us all night.”

Alex Moffat played Prince William dressed as Freddie Mercury from Live Aid (Harry had told him that it was a costume party). And after revealing that his gift for Prince Harry and Meghan’s child was a bib that read “Keep Calm And Change My Nappy,” Moffat also admitted he bought the baby a house. Chris Redd played an unamused 21 Savage, Pete Davidson played Ringo Starr, and Kate McKinnon played Queen Elizabeth buried under presents, who cheerfully addressed the baby, before saying the future child was “half American, which means you’re half traitor.”

We reported earlier how on the Apr. 6 episode of SNL, the variety show came up with some gems of Game of Thrones spin-offs, which included Cersei and the City, No Ballers, The Marvelous Mrs. Melisandre, and Wildling Out. However, the funniest part of the sketch involved a cameo of Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T. Playing hardened detectives in Kings Landing, the two have some classic SVU-inspired banter for the spin-off Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit.

And on the Mar. 30 episode, the sketch show lampooned Jordan Peele‘s latest horror masterpiece, Us. In the hilarious parody of a Discover commercial, Ego Nwodim and Kenan Thompson play a couple worried about potentially suspicious activity on their Discover card account. However, after speaking with a raspy “tethered” version of themselves, they find their customer service representative to be weird, and unhelpful.

Prince Harry's making a splendid video for the royal baby. #SNL pic.twitter.com/clyqTJlIFs — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 14, 2019

SNL returns on May 4 with host Adam Sandler, and musical guest Shawn Mendes.