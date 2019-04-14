Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson ‘Barely Speaking’ As Daughter True Turns 1

Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson celebrated their one-year-old daughter True’s birthday – but they’re barely speaking, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

While they brought adorable baby True into the world one year ago, Khloé Kardashian, 34, and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 28, are “barely” on speaking terms, a source close to the mother told HL EXCLUSIVELY. The lack of communication “really frustrate” Khloé, they added. “Khloé wants Tristan to be more involved in True’s life and she’s interested to see how much he will make an effort to see their little girl now that the NBA season is behind him,” a source close to Khloé EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Khloé tries to include Tristan as much as possible, but it’s uncomfortable for Khloé given the fact that the communication is extremely minimal.”

Our source said that Khloé planned most of the celebrations for True’s birthday. “ Khloé took all of the reigns on True ‘s birthday this year,” they added. “Birthdays are a big deal for Khloé and she was planning on celebrating with or without Tristan . Khloé went all out for True from the second she woke up. Everything was planned from head-to-toe and she talked about it for the last few months. She was looking forward to the day so much.” True turned one on April 12, and both Khloé and Tristan shared separate messages on social media in honor of their daughter.

Even though Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life, not all is yet forgotten from his past behavior. “ Khloé is still very hurt by what Tristan did to Khloé, as she feels he not only hurt her, but their daughter who will one day know the truth, when he hooked up with Jordyn [Woods, 21]. However, Khloé knows that Tristan does love True , she just wishes he’d be a bit more involved. The door is always open for that in Khloé’s eyes, no matter what her feelings on him are.”

The couple broke up in February amidst his hookup with Jordyn, 21-year-old Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Jordyn had to face much backlash after her kiss with Tristan became public knowledge, and Khloé has shared a lot of her feelings on social media about the scandal. But looking forward, we hope that True is healthy and happy – that’s probably the most important thing for the two parents, despite their own drama. Happy birthday, True!