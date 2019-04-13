He appears to be doing okay! Ben Affleck was spotted with a blonde mystery woman soon after his latest split from Lindsay Shookus.

Gone Girl actor Ben Affleck, 46, stepped out on April 12 in Los Angeles with a mystery blonde woman following his split from on-again, off-again television producer ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, 38. Ben and the unknown blonde enjoyed a casual sunny day stroll together, both smiling on their outing.

Ben wore a grey zip-up sweater, blue pants, and a navy wool coat. He wore white and red sneakers and black aviator sunglasses while out and about. His blonde friend wore a blue tank top, black leggings, and a white long-sleeved cardigan. She topped off her look with brown sunglasses, while she carried a blue-bottled beverage and her phone.

It’s unclear if the woman Ben was spotted with was a romantic interest or simply a friend from Ben’s circle. A friend is most likely, since Ben and Lindsay just broke up. He was initially with Lindsay in July 2017, and they broke up right before Ben entered rehab on Aug. 22, 2018. Their romance appeared to be back on in Jan. 2019, when they were spotted together. The breakup between Ben and Lindsay was reportedly amicable – simply due to differing schedules and busy lives.

“She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A.,” a source told People about Ben and Lindsay’s split. “And while they love and respect each other they just realized it wasn’t going to work,” the source said. “They really gave it another solid try,” but the source added, “They will always have love for each other.”

Before Lindsay, Ben married 13 Going on 30 actress Jennifer Garner, 46, in 2005, and the couple separated in 2015. Ben and Jen’s divorce was finalized in Oct. 2018, and they have three children together: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7. HollywoodLife reached out to Ben’s rep for comment.