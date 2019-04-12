Khloe Kardashian Is A ‘Nervous Wreck’ Worrying If Tristan Thompson Will Attend True’s 1st B-Day Party

Khloe Kardashian has ‘no idea’ if Tristan Thompson will take up his invite to celebrate the first birthday of their daughter, True. But she’s ‘bracing for the worst’ even if he does make a party appearance.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has mixed feelings about Tristan Thompson’s promise to attend True Thompson’s first birthday party, as their daughter turns one years old on April 12. “Khloe fears Tristan may somehow ruin True’s first birthday,” a source close to the Good American co-founder EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Watching her little girl grow up so fast is already causing a lot of anxiety for Khloe, and adding Tristan into the picture is only making things worse.” But Khloe actually has two problems to worry about — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t even sure if her ex will make it to the birthday bash.

“Of course she invited him to their daughter’s birthday party, but Khloe has no idea if he will show up, even though he said he would be there,” our source reveals. So, whether Tristan shows up or not, both scenarios present a potential set of problems for Khloe. “This day is supposed to be about True, and Khloe is a nervous wreck over how she or her protective family will handle Tristan’s presence at the party if he decides to show up,” our source continues. “Khloe is bracing for the worst while hoping for the best.” Considering the highly publicized fallout of Khloe and Tristan’s breakup in Feb. 2019 — which happened around the time KarJenner family friend Jordyn Woods, 21, said Tristan kissed her on the lips — it would take more than party ice breakers to get over the awkwardness.

Tristan didn’t even to fly to Calabasas after the NBA season wrapped on April 10, as he posted a rare selfie from his hometown of Toronto, Canada just two days before his daughter’s birthday. “While he may miss his new baby, he is exhausted from the long season and needed to go to up to Canada to get in touch with his people,” a friend of the Cleveland Cavaliers player EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He knows that Khloe is taking good care of his baby, so his top priority now that he has some free time is taking care of himself first.”

But don’t expect Khloe to pressure Tristan into attending True’s birthday party. “Khloe has backed off from putting any pressure on Tristan to be more involved in True’s life,” another source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has accepted the frustrating fact that he’s not going to make them a priority.”