Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Looked Like A Comfortable Couple On Night Out

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson finally got out on June 24 for a friend’s birthday party in L.A. and like any parents of a two-month-old old baby, they looked exhausted and we can totally understand it!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, took to Twitter today to fight back against a report that called her Sunday, June 24 night out with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27, “tense”. While the pair went to BOA restaurant in Los Angeles for a friend’s birthday party, they reportedly seemed preoccupied, although Khloe was sporting a stunning large diamond ring on what looks like the fourth finger of her left hand sparking engagement rumors. We’re not surprised that Khloe was upset about the report because an eyewitness at the restaurant tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tristan was actually holding Khloe’s hand and rubbing her knee getting romantic.

No wonder Khloe tweeted “I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days.” It’s totally understandable. For most new parents it’s a miracle to get out at all with friends after two months with a newborn and especially after the pair just moved back to L.A. from Cleveland, where they were based while Tristan fought hard alongside LeBron James during the NBA season and finale.

Tristan seems to be enjoying his time with baby True now that he has the time off. He recently took to his social media to share an adorable photo of himself posing with True along with his son Prince, proving he’s a proud papa. It’s great to see Tristan and Khloe becoming a happy as a family after Khloe decided to give him a second chance despite her sister Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner choosing not to embrace him. We can’t wait to see more family outings and pics!