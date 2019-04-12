Snooki Reveals Her Third Baby’s Name As She Admits It’s ‘Almost Time’ To Give Birth

The ‘Jersey Shore’ is about to welcome a brand new member. A very pregnant Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi said she’s about to pop – while also sharing the name of her new baby!

“BIG MAWMA,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 31, captioned an April 11 Instagram post of her huge baby bump. The Jersey Shore star is pregnant with her third child – having given birth to Lorenzo, 6, in 2012 and daughter Giovanna, 4, in 2014 – and she said it was “#almosttime” to welcome the new member to the family. As to what she and husband Jionni LaValle, 31, have decided to name this bundle of joy, Snooki let all her fans know with a single hashtag: #ANGELO. So, get ready world: Angelo LaValle is on his way – and from the looks of it, he’s going to be here soon!

It would be fitting if baby Angelo were to be born on Easter, as Snooki used another holiday – Thanksgiving – to announce the sex of her new child. Because reveal parties have to be all kinds of extra these days, Snooki and Jionni decided to use America’s favorite pastime as a way to announce if they were having a boy or a girl. Jionni took a baseball – which contained either blue or pink powder inside – and threw it to his young son, Lorenzo. After a few practice swings, Snooki’s firstborn connected with the baseball which exploded into blue dust! It’s a boy!

“I don’t want any more girls. If I have a girl, I’m just going to be really upset about it,” Snooki said in a 2016 interview, per E! News. Thankfully for Snooki, her wish came true. However, this third pregnancy hasn’t been a stroll in the park. In fact, she’s said this one has been the hardest one to bear. She revealed a sliver of her agony in a December 2018 Instagram post. The pic showed Snooki leaning over the edge of a toilet, clearly dealing with a bad case of morning sickness. “Happy Friday!” she wrote, taking her “#PregnantProblems” in stride.

“It’s definitely the worst of all of them,” Snooki said when speaking EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com in January. “Lorenzo, I wasn’t really that nauseous so I was eating everything in sight. Giovanna, I was getting married two months after I delivered her so that was all working out and fitness — I felt great with her. And then this one, I don’t know if my body’s older and it’s the third kid and everything’s just used up down there internally, but I feel nauseous all the time, super tired, super cranky. I feel like I just don’t have my body. I’m giving my body up to a little human to become alive.”