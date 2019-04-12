Halsey Reveals She Has A Secret Handshake With BTS’ RM & Fans Are Freaking Out Over It

The BTS Army can’t get over a little tidbit that Halsey shared about her time filming the ‘Boy With Luv’ video with the K-Pop sensation.

Halsey, 24, didn’t just film the “Boy With Luv” music video with BTS. The New Jersey-born singer is revealing the depth of her bond with the K-Pop boy band, telling fans that she actually developed a special handshake with teen heartthrob, Kim Nam-joon, 24, or RM, as he’s known to fans. Halsey revealed the information on April 12 on Twitter after a member of the BTS Army asked her a question about their musical collaboration on Twitter.

“Can you tell us a random/funny thing that happened while filming? I need to know everything!!” a fan tweeted at the singer. Within minutes (literally two!) Halsey responded with an answer. “Me and Joon handshake is actually a lot longer and more complex than the clip in the MV,” she tweeted. “We will show you one day.” That was enough to make BTS stans melt. “That’s precious… omg,” one fan wrote. “THE WAY YOU CALL HIM JOON I am in shambles. I love yall so much,” another person tweeted. “A video of you and namjoon doing the handshake maybe? pleaaase? :(,” yet another fan pleaded.

That wasn’t the only thing that Halsey revealed about filming the music video. In another tweet she confessed that she was nervous in response to a clip that a fan shared of band member Jimin revealing that he kept telling “Halsey to keep looking at him and Joon,” during the shoot. Asked why she was nervous about working with her friends, Halsey tweeted, “I wasn’t nervous about that! I was nervous cause I’ve never done choreo [sic] in a video before! But they were so awesome haha they made me so comfy and gassed me up.”

Halsey’s nerves certainly didn’t show in the finished product. Fans loved her appearance in the “Boy With Luv” music video. “You did amazing girl!” one person tweeted. “You seemed so happy and upbeat the entire time and even if you were nervous it still came out amazing!”