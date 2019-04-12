‘Don’t Be Tardy’: Brielle Biermann Contemplates Moving Back Home While In Florida With Slade

While vacationing with her family (and ex-boyfriend Slade) on the April 12 episode of ‘Don’t Be Tardy’, Brielle Biermann admitted that she might want to move back home.

So much for wanting her own place! Just weeks after moving out of the Biermann household, Brielle contemplated moving back home during the April 12 episode of Don’t Be Tardy. It was during a family vacation to Key West, Florida where she talked about the possibility of going home again, but it’s not something that her loved ones think she should do. While in the car with the family’s chef, Tracey, as well as her sister and ex-boyfriend, Slade, Brielle asked, “Alright, what should I do? Help me. Should I stay in my apartment or should I move back home?” And while a few of them tried answering and telling her to stay where she’s at, Brielle cut them off and added, “I have FOMO. I feel like I’m going to miss out on so much if I’m gone.”

But Tracey urged Brielle to stay in her new apartment. She said, “You’re just finding reasons to come home, saying, ‘I miss it’. Go out and have good times. You’re so young, man. Do it. Bring Slade home or bring me home — whatever you want to do. Bring a bunch of girlfriends home — you can do anything of your own. There’s something to be said for getting to know yourself, without all the noise of everybody around you.”

“That’s a great way to put it,” Brielle said, as she seemed to warm up to the idea of staying out on her own in her new apartment.

Meanwhile, the family spent time in Miami and Key West, getting up close and personal with some crocodiles and dolphins. Kim Zolciak wasn’t too thrilled about it — due to the dirty water and diseases she could get — but she seemed happier after seeing her kids’ faces light up upon seeing the animals.

