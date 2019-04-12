Recap
Hollywood Life

‘Don’t Be Tardy’: Brielle Biermann Contemplates Moving Back Home While In Florida With Slade

Bravo
Brielle Biermann is seen while doing a PhotoShoot in Los Angeles.Pictured: Brielle BiermannRef: SPL1404511 051216 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Exclusive - Brielle Biermann Exclusive - Rolling Stone LIVE: Atlanta’s Big Game Bash presented by Mercedes-Benz USA in partnership with LDV Hospitality, Inside - 02 Feb 2019
Brielle Biermann is seen kissing a unknown man during a cool down in the ocean during Miami Beach holiday break. The two were seen getting close and kissing each other during a dip into the ocean. The hunky man walked out of the water to fetch Brielle Biermann a towel to cover herself up while walking back to their beach lounge. Out one point Brielle was seen pointing her two middle fingers up.Pictured: Brielle BiermannRef: SPL5035001 201018 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Brielle Biermann has a dinner date with her boyfriend at Catch LAPictured: Brielle BiermannRef: SPL1595761 061017 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Senior Editor

While vacationing with her family (and ex-boyfriend Slade) on the April 12 episode of ‘Don’t Be Tardy’, Brielle Biermann admitted that she might want to move back home.

So much for wanting her own place! Just weeks after moving out of the Biermann household, Brielle contemplated moving back home during the April 12 episode of Don’t Be Tardy. It was during a family vacation to Key West, Florida where she talked about the possibility of going home again, but it’s not something that her loved ones think she should do. While in the car with the family’s chef, Tracey, as well as her sister and ex-boyfriend, Slade, Brielle asked, “Alright, what should I do? Help me. Should I stay in my apartment or should I move back home?” And while a few of them tried answering and telling her to stay where she’s at, Brielle cut them off and added, “I have FOMO. I feel like I’m going to miss out on so much if I’m gone.”

But Tracey urged Brielle to stay in her new apartment. She said, “You’re just finding reasons to come home, saying, ‘I miss it’. Go out and have good times. You’re so young, man. Do it. Bring Slade home or bring me home — whatever you want to do. Bring a bunch of girlfriends home — you can do anything of your own. There’s something to be said for getting to know yourself, without all the noise of everybody around you.”

“That’s a great way to put it,” Brielle said, as she seemed to warm up to the idea of staying out on her own in her new apartment.

Meanwhile, the family spent time in Miami and Key West, getting up close and personal with some crocodiles and dolphins. Kim Zolciak wasn’t too thrilled about it — due to the dirty water and diseases she could get — but she seemed happier after seeing her kids’ faces light up upon seeing the animals.

Want more? New episodes of Don’t Be Tardy air Fridays at 9pm on Bravo!